Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Huge wildfire was started by man trying to cremate his dog, investigators say

    By Ap Correspondent,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 26
    Add a Comment
    Pamela Garwood
    17h ago
    sounds like more bullshit to me
    Howard Daniels
    1d ago
    don't drink and cremate
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Arrested After Attempted Dog Cremation Sparks Colorado Wildfire
    legaltrends.net4 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Beloved Fast Food Chain Closing Restaurants This Week
    iHeartRadio9 days ago
    Millions of people will no longer get Social Security benefits – Seniors Say They Will not Be Able to Live When They Retire
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Minnesota man shot co-worker dead in parking lot after she ‘repeatedly rebuffed' his advances
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    At least 25 feared dead as school bus carrying children aged 9 & 10 and their teachers bursts into flames in Thailand
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun4 days ago
    All Deadliest Catch Deaths, Confirmed
    Escapist Magazine2 days ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Tropical Storm Kirk forms in the Atlantic, expected to become ‘major hurricane’
    fox13news.com2 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston’s Home Swarmed by Police After Suicidal Claims: ‘She Doesn’t Deserve This’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    California Woman Follows Faint Cries In A Palm Tree Only To Find A Tiny Soul Tied In It
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja11 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun8 days ago
    5 Signs That Give Away a Woman's Age: Men Notice Them Instantly
    Dontae2 days ago
    Dad allegedly ‘strangles his 1-year-old child to death’ for not listening to him
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    A Violent Gang Has Been Breaking Into Houses and Forcing Homeowners to Fork Over Their Crypto
    Gizmodo9 days ago
    Multiple Delta Airlines staff members were arrested for smuggling millions in hard drugs through JFK airport
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Ex Dallas cop Amber Guyger who gunned down a Black man in his own home is now parole eligible
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy