Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Texas lawmakers, farmers and ranchers sound alarm over languishing farm bill

    By Jayme Lozano Carver,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    misterMr
    2d ago
    The most useless Congress ever. This House has passed fewer bills than any other since at least the early 70’s. Good thing people know to vote their incumbents out in the primaries…. Oh wait. This is our fault.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wyoming’s legal embrace of killing wildlife with snowmobiles triggers federal bill
    WyoFile19 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Unionized Wilmington longshoremen could still work during strike
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Texas executes Harris County man tied to five killings
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Virginia is the third loneliest state in the country and more headlines
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    The hypocrites lobbing hate at Haitian Americans are stomping on the American Dream
    newsfromthestates.com17 hours ago
    Colorado revokes real estate brokerage license over improper ‘right-to-list’ agreements
    newsfromthestates.com19 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Oakland County connects residents to free student debt relief services
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    SC’s widespread power outage need not have been so severe
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Biden approves more federal aid to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene
    newsfromthestates.com4 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Amid rash of school threats, authorities encourage reporting while warning of penalties for sharing
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA10 hours ago
    Georgia prisons violate law against “cruel and unusual” punishment federal probe finds
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy