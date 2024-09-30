Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • copdnewstoday.com

    FDA approves Dupixent for adults with poorly controlled COPD

    By Margarida Maia, PhD,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Taee
    1d ago
    Oh yeah, of course it’s going to be expensive smh 🤦‍♀️
    Sharon Murphy
    2d ago
    It's cost is over $4000 a month, even with insurance this has got to be expensive. That's over $48,000 a year.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How much will my Social Security check go up to in 2025? It is currently $1,500
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinjalast hour
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinjalast hour
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    US shoppers start to 'stock up' on essentials as port strikes pressure prices to go 'higher than ever'
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson10 hours ago
    Learning how to ask for help was key to living better with COPD
    copdnewstoday.com8 hours ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz9 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute6 hours ago
    Expect shortages of bananas, booze, chocolate and cherries if there’s a long port strike
    CNN3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Keep The Kitchen Sink Area Decluttered & Organized
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz18 days ago
    NJ Meth Trafficker Sentenced to 12+ Years in Federal Prison
    Morristown Minute7 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy