Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • optometrytimes.com

    Enrollment complete of phase 2b of SIGLEC study to assess safety and efficacy of AVD-104 for GA secondary to AMD

    By Lynda Charters,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Study reports the majority of MiYOSMART spectacle lens users continue use for as long as 8 years
    optometrytimes.com1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    EyeCon 2024: Red flags, red herrings to look out for in glaucoma cases
    optometrytimes.com2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 hours ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Transitions GEN S lens series wins Silmo d'Or award
    optometrytimes.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy