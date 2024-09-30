Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Does Dade Phelan have the votes to keep his job as Texas House speaker? It depends on how you count.

    By Renzo Downey,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA17 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Unionized Wilmington longshoremen could still work during strike
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    SC’s widespread power outage need not have been so severe
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    The hypocrites lobbing hate at Haitian Americans are stomping on the American Dream
    newsfromthestates.com17 hours ago
    Lawmakers recommend 8.5% funding bump for teachers, school staff
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Texas executes Harris County man tied to five killings
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Virginia is the third loneliest state in the country and more headlines
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Strike shuts down Port of Baltimore, just months after its reopening
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Colorado revokes real estate brokerage license over improper ‘right-to-list’ agreements
    newsfromthestates.com19 hours ago
    Georgia prisons violate law against “cruel and unusual” punishment federal probe finds
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    Amid rash of school threats, authorities encourage reporting while warning of penalties for sharing
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    After court overturns Georgia six-week abortion ban, providers to return to prior service levels
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Oakland County connects residents to free student debt relief services
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Va. school board to pay $575K to fired teacher who refused to use transgender student’s pronouns
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy