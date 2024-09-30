Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOLF

    State Rep. Pashinski urges Korean War veterans to claim peace medal

    By NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF),

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Shaun Lane
    3h ago
    That’ll be a lot. Everyone who served in Korea should be eligible because there is only a shooting truce that is constantly violated by the North.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Garbage changes begin in Clay County. Do you know your pickup day?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute6 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Can Wyoming’s populist Freedom Caucus learn from the Idaho FC’s implosion?
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy