abc7amarillo.com
Document: Amarillo murder victim, suspect argued over $2,100 drug debt before shooting
By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News,2 days ago
By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 9
Add a Comment
AmaJo
1d ago
Guest
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN 960 San Angelo1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
Shin2 days ago
Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
Latin Times5 days ago
Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
Complex8 days ago
Darcey Olson - FoodieandWine.com15 days ago
Mississippi News Group28 days ago
Heart-wrenching moment Texas cops visit boy, 4, 'living off hand sanitizer' before he died of starvation
themirror.com3 days ago
NewsNinja1 day ago
Alameda Post7 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
Morristown Minute29 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
David Heitz17 days ago
Morristown Minute5 hours ago
David Heitz25 days ago
Chicago Food King3 days ago
David Heitz8 days ago
Father told his kids to go to the vehicle, then armed himself before entering the room where his wife was working and shooting her to death; sentenced
Dayton Daily Mag21 hours ago
abc7amarillo.comlast hour
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
Texas police officer left totally blind after witnessing fellow cop being 'executed' in targeted attack
The Mirror US7 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile1 day ago
David Heitz18 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.