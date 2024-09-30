Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    An ICE Detention In Lahaina Rocks The Immigrant Community

    By Madeleine Valera/Civil Beat,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 48
    Add a Comment
    Jennifer Holmes
    19h ago
    A lot of people are very upset about this border invasion and I am equally outraged about it as well. My question, however, is what people are intending to do with their outrage. It is pretty clear that Democrats are committed to open borders and this will never change. It is also pretty clear that many people despise Trump. American voters are at a crucial juncture in 2024 and I am very curious as to what all the outraged people are going to do come November. Trump is the Republican nominee, so the only question remaining is whether voters hate Trump more than they hate immigrants being prioritized above American citizens with American taxpayers' own money. If you hate Trump but can't stand this border invasion you have a very difficult choice ahead of you. Vote for whomever you choose but keep in mind that there is no point in being outraged about the border invasion and voting Democrat........
    Akana Joelinda
    21h ago
    Sad,but we can always do something about it.Simple let us choose who takes care of us and should be hawaiians like how we gotta qualify for homestead we need to live there not any kind kapulu choices.I mean I so sad about things that happens here and just simply over looked.A daughter’s plead for justice over her moms accident so they say but we won’t see her until our next life time.Big blunder no aloha.What’s wrong is justice and we acting the public like go on strike for our children’s health and nail our ports for Kaukau.wow Hawai’i better catch up for our future Hawaiians they don’t see us in the future well I plan to come back and I pray to meet Kamehameha in my next life time amen aloha.Better Be Ready 🌺👣🌴
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    SSI benefits will change forever in October, 3 days for these Social Security updates
    alamogordotownnews.com4 days ago
    Op-Ed: Mass deportation is no longer optional
    The Center Square1 day ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com2 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Bernie Sanders tells Texas progressives to back Harris, says Allred win would “make all the difference”
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    If you recognize these 8 behaviors, you’re dealing with someone who quietly dislikes you
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY5 days ago
    Haitian immigrants at meatpacking plant claim abuse since arriving in Colorado
    Scripps News2 days ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex8 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Arizona county sheriffs say they will not enforce immigration measure if passed
    The Guardian5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Customer refuses to pay 15% auto gratuity at restaurant after they were denied tap water to drink
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent8 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinjalast hour
    Mermaids in the Cape Fear River: North Carolina's Mysterious Folklore
    Town Talks14 days ago
    Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Pregnant Mom and Husband Who Both Drowned While Snorkeling in Maui Were on Their Babymoon
    People10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy