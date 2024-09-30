Open in App
    Traffic Slowed Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Bellefontaine

    By April King,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 1
    David Moore
    1d ago
    People getting really really bad about running red lights in Bellefontaine. It’s probably what happened in this case.
