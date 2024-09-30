Guitar World Magazine
“I would show him the lick. He's like, ‘Why don't you just play it? You sound just like me, anyway!’” Dweezil Zappa says he recorded Eddie Van Halen playing a “greatest hits guitar solo” at 5150 for an unreleased project – and had to give EVH pointers
By Matt Parker,2 days ago
By Matt Parker,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“The Allman Brothers were unbelievable. When Duane came to the studio to play on Layla, I was so taken with him that I started ignoring my own band”: How the 1970s became the greatest decade for rock guitar
Guitar World Magazine5 hours ago
“I didn’t tell anybody when I started playing the guitar. Then I entered a talent contest and I played The Star-Spangled Banner with my teeth – and I won”: Why Steve Vai kept his guitar playing a secret when he first started
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“Every time I play with a session musician, they’re like, ‘What are you doing? What chords are you playing? That chord doesn’t even exist!’” Why Gen Z guitar star Beabadoobee’s chords have confused her fellow guitarists – but won over Rick Rubin
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
“A historic collaboration”: Tetrarch’s Diamond Rowe becomes Jackson’s first female signature artist with the launch of her groundbreaking new signature guitar
Guitar World Magazine6 hours ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
NewsNinja5 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
André Emilio6 days ago
“Our philosophy is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams”: Harley Benton is now shipping its ultra-affordable guitar gear direct in the US for the first time via a new Reverb store
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
André Emilio1 day ago
Long before shred took hold, instrumental electric guitar was pioneered by players like Link Wray, Les Paul and Hank Marvin – and their groundbreaking contributions shaped the sound of every guitarist who followed
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Declutterbuzz5 days ago
“A superb drive that plays well with others”: J. Rockett’s new Phil X signature overdrive/boost is a ‘backline lifesaver’ that promises to make any amp sing
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Alameda Post4 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment11 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment11 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
M Henderson17 days ago
“I’ve seen some unplayable instruments made in this country. I’ve also played some real gems not made in the US”: Paul Reed Smith explains why the country a guitar is made in doesn’t matter
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Orlando Brown’s Has Been Speaking Against Sean Combs For Years but his claims were largely dismissed
Town Talks9 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
The Lantern12 days ago
“A tribute to the era that helped shape the modern steel-string acoustic”: Martin has introduced an all-new body shape that delivers dreadnought tones from a smaller build
Guitar World Magazine8 hours ago
“I guess we don’t need the wall hanger…” Texas man reportedly pays $4,000 for guitar autographed by Taylor Swift – and immediately smashes it with a hammer
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0