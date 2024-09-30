Open in App
    Mike Tyson made his ‘toughest opponent’ pass out in huge KO

    By Phil Jay,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 8
    Thomas Coleman
    1d ago
    Mike Tyson is in the best because he wouldn't fight Tommy The Duke Morris he chickened out and he was scared to fight Tua he got beat by Lewis so he wasn't the best he also got beat by Holyfield and that fight between Jake Paul was a knockout before he got in the rain that was set up
    Ryan Pratt
    1d ago
    It’s hilarious people are actually thinking this is a real fight. This is a publicity stunt and just to make some cash. These two are friends and even seeing them together pretending to be dogging each other and pushing each other but than Mike laughed and joked. This was barely even sanctioned as a fight between them, it was just like any other other fake fights where they just promote it but not really try to knock each other out.
