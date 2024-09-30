Open in App
    Family of Marcellus Williams says it's received death threats since his execution

    By St. Louis Public Radio,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 23
    Byron Utterback
    1d ago
    Election year
    pokinattcha
    1d ago
    Parsons is the most evil, racist, dirty politician I have ever witnessed. He has a blatant disregard for human life. I'm not saying Williams was innocent. I'm not God. But something is missing in this story. I agree he had the laptop and purse in his possession. Is it possible that there was a conspiracy to set him up to take the fall? it happens all the time. Especially if drugs are involved. Ponder this...None of his DNA was on the murder weapon, (not saying it wasn't there, but it wasn't proven beyond doubt that he ever held the knife. The bloody foot prints/shoe prints, did not match, and they found hair at the scene that was not his. If he did it, I say life in prison is far worse than death. If he didn't do it, Parsons is 100% guilty of Murder. Here is a question. Why Did Parsons dismantle a team that was assembled by E.G to investigate the case as soon as he took office? Were they getting close to the truth?
