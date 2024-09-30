Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Bay Area

    Authorities in East Bay seek help after weekend marred by gun violence

    By NBC Bay Area staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    mike red
    1d ago
    strap up
    Clyde Andre Collins
    1d ago
    Lame Fuck photo op Queen Ex Mayor,won’t leave get the National Guards to Escort her and the City Council on a One Way. Ticket aka The Circus, Barnum and Bailey, Governor put a padlock on City Hall we won’t Miss those Phony politicians🤡🤡🤡🤡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspect sought in fatal shooting near park in North San Jose
    CBS San Francisco2 days ago
    'Kids Killing Kids': Polk County Sheriff's Office Takes Down Violent Gang Members
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja11 minutes ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Pennsylvania man hid shotgun shell filled with meth at Philadelphia airport, police say
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Claudia Sheinbaum sworn in as Mexico's 1st female president
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Giant lake suddenly returns 130 years after vanishing
    Indy1002 days ago
    Mafia member on death row fatally beaten at California prison
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks7 days ago
    California Woman Arrested After Newborn Baby Was Reportedly Found Dead In Parking Lot
    The Shade Room2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Ex-Penn State frat leaders sentenced in 2017 hazing death of student
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Court blocks couple from suing Uber for crash because their 12-year-old agreed to terms
    NBC Bay Area4 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    There's crying in baseball: We spent the Oakland A's last home game with fans who are losing everything
    NBC Bay Area1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy