Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • theadvocate.com

    Traveling wall serves as somber reminder of sacrifices made during Vietnam War

    By VIC COUVILLION,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Cynthia Najfus
    2d ago
    🇺🇸❤️🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja9 minutes ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson8 hours ago
    Tropical depression could form in Gulf this weekend as Hurricane Kirk strengthens in Atlantic
    theadvocate.com8 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Baton Rouge judge ruled for attorney who also represents her, new filing says
    theadvocate.com1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King3 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Letters: Don't accept gun violence as 'fact of life' for America's schoolchildren
    theadvocate.com15 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy