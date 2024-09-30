Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

    U.S. crude oil posts third monthly loss in a row in September

    By Spencer Kimball,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Crude oil rises nearly 1% as Israel vows ‘painful' response to Iran missile attack
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth8 hours ago
    How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth3 hours ago
    Mastercard to buy Swedish startup that makes it easier to manage and cancel subscription plans
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Facebook parent Meta rehired worker after he stalked a coworker for over a year, lawsuit says
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Flying is safer than it may seem. Here's what experts and data say
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth8 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza21 days ago
    PepsiCo to buy tortilla chip maker Siete Foods for $1.2 billion
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Inauguration of Mexico's first woman president inspires North Texans
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth20 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Levi Strauss looking to sell Dockers business as khakis fall out of fashion
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worthlast hour
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Denver's affordable housing boom: 6 approved projects in 5 months
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Private payrolls show better-than-expected growth of 143,000 in September, ADP says
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth9 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Healthy Returns: Pfizer pulls sickle cell disease drug from markets – here's why it matters
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Mark Cuban drunkenly called American Airlines after selling his first company—and bought a lifetime flight pass for $125,000
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth5 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Harris campaign launches small business battleground tour in a play for Latino, Black voters
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    You're not imagining it—companies are changing their hiring plans ahead of the election
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth8 hours ago
    A shopper catches Sam’s Club putting new expiration stickers on old orange juice
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    500 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize as labor talks continue
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy