Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Connecticut

    Injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on I-84 in Hartford

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Gator Joe
    1d ago
    Motorcyclists usually wear black and black bikes. They are camouflaged and hard to see. I keep seeing look twice for them but they should wear bright colors and have additional lights. They are much more dangerous than cars. I like them but gave up riding it is too dangerous
    She not
    2d ago
    Everyone that has a motorcycle can't really drive it 😔 stop with the reckless driving 🙏🏽🙏🏽
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Go On Treasure Hunt! Find Gold Statue & Fortune Hidden In Northeast Forest
    Q 105.72 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Ex-Penn State frat leaders sentenced in 2017 hazing death of student
    NBC Connecticut1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz1 day ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Suspect Arrested for Multiple Arson Charges In Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Former Bank CEO and Accomplice Guilty in $1.8M Loan Fraud
    Morristown Minute26 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy