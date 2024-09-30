Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KCTV 5

    Bates County teen calls 911 after allegedly shooting, killing his adoptive father

    By Zoë Shriner,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Family Looking for Missing Teen Find Man 'Covered In Apparent Blood' Riding Her Scooter: Police
    TooFab8 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Aryan Brotherhood member used prison-made weapon with Nazi symbol to kill inmate who lied about being in gang
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Missouri Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    KSD 93.7 The Bull1 day ago
    9-Month-Old In Critical Condition After Mom’s Boyfriend Bear Hugs Baby
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 minutes ago
    Woman locked a truck to escape her boyfriend. She then died as his gun went off while trying to break the window, cops say
    The Independent9 days ago
    Boy, 8, dies after being shot in the head at farm
    BBC3 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Gunshots Shatter Dawn: Homeowner Opens Fire on Arsonist in Quiet Kansas Suburb
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Mafia member on death row fatally beaten at California prison
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    Human-to-human spread of bird flu in Missouri: What to know
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Remains of 6-year-old girl who's been dead for four years found in Kansas City backyard
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    'I stabbed her — oopsies': 13-year-old girl with 'sinister eyes' allegedly stabbed 2 teachers, student with 'fishing multi-tool' then joked about becoming 'a celebrity'
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz1 day ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy