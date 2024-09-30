Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Eyewitness News

    Former Vernon couple sentenced on sex assault charges

    By Rob Polansky,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A year and a half later, backpack and other items from missing Storrs woman found in Japan
    Eyewitness News1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 minutes ago
    First human case of emerging tick disease reported in CT
    Eyewitness News2 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz1 day ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Lawmakers meet with FEMA team working with those impacted by Aug. flooding
    Eyewitness News2 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Suspect Arrested for Multiple Arson Charges In Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Opinion: Permanent supportive housing in Denver not a homeless shelter
    David Heitz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy