Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNBC

    'No challenges can stop China's progress' Xi Jinping says in 75th anniversary speech

    By Evelyn Cheng@in/evelyn-cheng-53b23624@chengevelyn,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Mathew Maheu
    8h ago
    100 year war 25 years
    GenX
    23h ago
    PRIDE COMES BEFORE THE FALL
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Young Chinese are 'retiring' in the countryside as China's unemployment woes grate
    CNBC19 hours ago
    China's stock surge has echoes of the 2015 bubble. What's different this time
    CNBC1 day ago
    29-year-old runs a side hustle out of his van, brings in up to $9,700 a month: I only have to 'work three weeks out of the year'
    CNBC2 days ago
    46-year-old sold a business for $3.7 billion—and immediately regretted it: That was my 'saddest day'
    CNBC2 days ago
    Oil slightly higher on Middle East tensions
    CNBC6 hours ago
    You're not imagining it—companies are changing their hiring plans ahead of the election
    CNBC8 hours ago
    Yale's Stephen Roach: Markets are in danger of being 'whipsawed' by Middle East conflict, U.S. unemployment
    CNBC14 hours ago
    Massive port strike could have 'devastating consequences' for consumers, expert says
    CNBC1 day ago
    News Update – Late Morning
    CNBC5 hours ago
    Kamala Harris on working at McDonald’s in her 20s: 'It was not a small job'
    CNBC1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago
    33-year-old mom: I left the U.S. to live 10 minutes from the beach in Jamaica for $1,900 a month—'I could not be happier'
    CNBC2 days ago
    Mark Cuban drunkenly called American Airlines after selling his first company—and bought a lifetime flight pass for $125,000
    CNBC5 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson8 hours ago
    36-year-old’s Etsy side hustle brings in up to $54,000 a month, takes 10 hours a week—it paid off her student loan debt
    CNBC2 days ago
    Israeli forces have started a 'targeted' ground operation in Lebanon
    CNBC1 day ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Ford's third-quarter sales up 0.7% as GM overtakes it in EVs
    CNBC7 hours ago
    Stellantis U.S. auto sales extend free fall in third quarter
    CNBC8 hours ago
    As Netanyahu vows Iran payback, markets watch for dangers of further escalation
    CNBC9 hours ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Michigan nuclear plant finalizes federal loan to support first reactor restart in U.S. history
    CNBC2 days ago
    Spacecraft delivery startup founded by former SpaceX rocket guru raises $150 million, led by Founders Fund
    CNBC1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Port strike fallout: Blockbuster weight-loss drug supply from Wegovy to Ozempic, Mounjaro, Zepbound, caught up in East Coast trade shutdown
    CNBC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy