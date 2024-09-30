Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CoinDesk

    Bitcoin Tumbles Back Below $64K as Surprise Japan Prime Minister Choice Triggers 5% Plunge in Nikkei

    By Stephen Alpher,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bitcoin $100K Bullish Bet Draws Nearly $1B Open Interest on Deribit
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    MicroStrategy's Next Bitcoin Purchase Is Likely to Take Its Holdings Above Grayscale's GBTC
    CoinDesk2 days ago
    The Global Rate Cut Cycle Will Power Risk Assets Even Higher
    CoinDesk2 days ago
    Bitwise Takes a Step Toward XRP ETF
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Bitcoin FOMO Is Back: $70K and Then New Record Highs in Sight, Says Analyst
    CoinDesk5 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinjalast hour
    CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: APT Gains 5%, With Most Index Constituents Rising
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    'Is Daddy on the Airplane?' Jailed Binance Exec Gambaryan Family’s Ordeal in New Podcast
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Spectre of Sam Bankman-Fried Overshadowed Caroline Ellison's Sentencing
    CoinDesk20 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Bitcoin’s Bearish September Wasn't Too Bad After All
    CoinDesk2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Open Interest in XRP Zooms to $1B as Ripple Tests RLUSD Stablecoin
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Bitcoin Bull Run in Question as Balances on OTC Desks Rise to 410K
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Japan Plans to Review Its Crypto Rules: Bloomberg
    CoinDesk2 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Tokenization Allows More Efficient Collateral Transfers, Digital Asset, Euroclear and World Gold Council Found in Pilot Project
    CoinDesk14 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy