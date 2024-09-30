Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • US News and World Report

    Despite Progress, America's Fight Against Toxic Lead Far From Over

    By HealthDay,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Kremer Richard
    2d ago
    Lead is in the air due to years of leaded fuel consumption buy us. How do you clean up lawns, along roads saturated buy lead from cars, buses. Trucks. For so many years. Not only that old water systems in cities and towns have lead services and the water mains have lead in their joints. Worked in water industry for many years. They know how big and costly it would be to correct these problems, so they tell you lies. And like normal you believe them. I guess you’re damaged from knowing truth.
    rain
    2d ago
    yup water bottle bad but water bad all over what did people think when u dig a big hole put all the garbage in it for over 100 years what u think going to happen garbage in yards old cars in yards 0 here comes the rain go's into ground and we drink the water
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Berkshire Hathaway Buys Full Control of Its Energy Unit
    US News and World Report1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Helene Shuts Poultry Plants, Twists Cotton Crops in Southeastern US
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Accused Los Angeles Bus Hijacker Charged With Murder, Kidnapping
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    US Port Strike Disrupts Hamburger Supplies, Frozen Seafood
    US News and World Report10 hours ago
    Straight Outta Salt Lake City: How the Bloods and the Crips Infiltrated Mormon Country
    US News and World Report2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy