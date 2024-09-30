Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • pupvine.com

    Behind A Dog Saved From Euthanasia Is A Heart-Breaking Past That Brings Tears To Eyes

    By Mila Kirsten,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    Sherri
    13h ago
    God bless and watch over Olive. She deserves so much more than what she had. Praying for you Olive to get your furever family..
    Julie Hendry
    14h ago
    Give thus sweet dog a chance folks! He has so much to guu I ve🙏🙏🥰
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dog With Broken Spine Dumped On The Road Watches Cars Go By, Hoping For A Rescuer
    pupvine.com5 days ago
    Scared Pup Spent 2 Years In The Corner Of Her Kennel Until Kind Humans Won Her Heart
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Hopeless Man Leaves His Pit Bull Tied To Neighbor’s Tree With Heartbreaking Note Next To Him
    pupvine.com18 hours ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Owners Surrendered Their Dog To The Shelter Because ‘She Couldn’t Cope With Their New Baby’
    pupvine.com10 days ago
    Puppy’s Cries Echoed As She Mourned Her Deceased Family After Being Thrown From The Car
    pupvine.com14 days ago
    Moment Dog Rescued After Family Locked Her In Tiny Room Then Moved Away
    mahoningmatters.com2 days ago
    A Little Injured Puppy Kept Crying For Help After His Owner Abandoned Him In The Grass
    pupvine.com22 hours ago
    Pet Tuesday: Adopt King Louis! A Pint Sized Puppy Looking For A New Family
    kadn.com1 day ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Mysterious Animal Staring From A Hillside Reveals Its Identity, Leaving Woman In Shock
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Little Abandoned Puppy Who Kept Chasing Cars And Begging People For Help Finally Discovers Love
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Enraged wife 'at her wits' end' over cheating husband shoots him dead after twin son 'eating Chinese food and listening to music' calls 911 about 'loud bangs': Cops
    Law & Crime26 days ago
    This Tiny Pup Begs For Help In Front Of Supermarket, Then Something Truly Amazing Happens
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    Shazam’s Last Hope, Find Him Love and a Family Before It’s Too Late
    Carol Cassada2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    A Piece Of Dog Fur Moving On The Floor Leaves Woman Completely Puzzled
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Heartbroken Dog Returned To Shelter Three Times Hopes To Meet The Right Human
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    University of North Carolina student Brook Cheuvront found dead after going missing on hike in South Africa: ‘We are devastated’
    New York Post9 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Little Puppy Left On The Roadside Kept Crying While Looking Into The Distance And Waiting For His Owner
    pupvine.com23 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 hours ago
    What A Stray Dog Found In The Bushes Reveals To A Rescuer Is Truly Heartwarming
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Bat-Eared Puppy Finally Reveals Its True Identity And It’s Not What You Think
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    College Track Star Shelby Daniele Reportedly Died Of Brain Aneurysm
    TMZ1 day ago
    Pet of the Week: Meet Fiesta
    thecoronadonews.com1 day ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Internet Melts Over Dog Gently Waking Up Her Deaf Brother To Avoid Scaring Him
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Scared Pup Who Didn’t Trust Anyone Appears On Woman’s Door, Looking For Help
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    Heavy Metal Band Members Stabbed at Nashville Concert: Update on No Cure
    PopCulture1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy