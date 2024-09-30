Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Man jailed for raping two teenage girls

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 112
    Add a Comment
    Darrell Harris
    18h ago
    9yrs and 6 months in prison for 2 rapes...what is he also fucking the prosecutor...is that why he got such a bullshit prison sentence....
    Rex
    1d ago
    diversity
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Drug dealers jailed after boy, 15, trafficked
    BBC19 days ago
    Man jailed for abducting and raping girl under 13
    BBC9 days ago
    Man threatened woman with gun as he raped her
    BBC12 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Man charged with raping teenager in nature area
    BBC1 day ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz5 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun4 days ago
    4-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in the body and head by her aunt just because of a family dispute inside the home; aunt arrested
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    Fact Check: Pic Shows Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and Aaliyah in Bed Together?
    Snopes4 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com4 days ago
    Halle Berry says her children will have to support themselves when they get older: ‘I don’t want them to depend on me’
    face2faceafrica.com8 days ago
    Diddy’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Had 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil In His Home Because He Shops At Costco
    Whiskey Riff7 days ago
    Paedophile said nice age to PC posing as girl, 12
    BBC14 hours ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com3 days ago
    9-Month-Old In Critical Condition After Mom’s Boyfriend Bear Hugs Baby
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Samuel L. Jackson was too tired to resist wife and friend sending him to rehab
    rolling out8 days ago
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refusing to Eat in Prison Due to Paranoia He'll Be Poisoned, Claims Former Inmate: 'He's Really, Really Scared'
    OK Magazine7 days ago
    Man arrested after crash leaves motorcyclist dead
    BBC4 days ago
    Well-known restaurant closes for second time
    BBC2 days ago
    A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer
    People4 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Britney Spears Suffered Second & Third Degree Burns In Bizzare Home Fire: “Blew Into My Face”
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Mom shot dead while nursing one of her twins in horrific murder-suicide
    The Independent5 days ago
    Cannabis farm found by chance smell
    BBC2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make the Worst Moms
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy