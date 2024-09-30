Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wellsboro Gazette

    Pennsylvania gas driller CNX says operations pose no health risk. Activists are skeptical.

    By Audrey Carleton,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse
    Wellsboro Gazette7 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Feds take interest in trail extension, stream cleanup project
    Wellsboro Gazette1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Doctor who provided Matthew Perry's drugs pleads guilty
    Wellsboro Gazette7 hours ago
    New fabric inspired by squids enables temperature-controlled clothing
    Wellsboro Gazette1 day ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Droughts drive Spanish boom in pistachio farming
    Wellsboro Gazette1 day ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy