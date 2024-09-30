Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar World Magazine

    “I don’t know what kind of music this is!” Even Trey Anastasio doesn’t know how to describe his otherworldly playing in Phish – but his unique blend of guitar styles makes him a force to be reckoned with

    By Jeff Jacobson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “Mike’s ’59 Les Paul was sitting on a stand. I thought, ‘What are the chances of this happening again?’ After the song, he turned around and goes, ‘What are you doing?’” When Les Dudek guested with Mike Bloomfield (without him knowing)
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    “It certainly would pass a blindfold comparison with me. Why wouldn’t it?” David Gilmour says he can't tell the difference between his signature Fender and his original Black Strat
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    “Every time I play with a session musician, they’re like, ‘What are you doing? What chords are you playing? That chord doesn’t even exist!’” Why Gen Z guitar star Beabadoobee’s chords have confused her fellow guitarists – but won over Rick Rubin
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “The Black Crowes got thrown off the ZZ Top tour. We picked up where they left off… Every night the tour manager warned us when the explosions were going to go off”: Michelle Malone gave up sax for guitar – and had John Mayer “begging” to join her shows
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Long before shred took hold, instrumental electric guitar was pioneered by players like Link Wray, Les Paul and Hank Marvin – and their groundbreaking contributions shaped the sound of every guitarist who followed
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    “Our philosophy is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams”: Harley Benton is now shipping its ultra-affordable guitar gear direct in the US for the first time via a new Reverb store
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson18 days ago
    “The next generation of the legendary overdrive”: The Nobels ODR has long been one of session guitar pros’ secret weapons – now two new pedals have refined the design based on player requests
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    “I’ve seen some unplayable instruments made in this country. I’ve also played some real gems not made in the US”: Paul Reed Smith explains why the country a guitar is made in doesn’t matter
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Taylor once released a replica of The Last of Us’ iconic acoustic guitar – in a full-circle moment, the real-life version will appear in season two of the video game’s blockbuster TV adaptation
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    “A superb drive that plays well with others”: J. Rockett’s new Phil X signature overdrive/boost is a ‘backline lifesaver’ that promises to make any amp sing
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza12 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard27 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy