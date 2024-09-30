Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar World Magazine

    “By their very nature, electric 12-strings are quirky… But surely there’s no cooler instrument on which to progress your jangly journey”: Gibson Custom Shop 1965 Non-Reverse Firebird V 12-String Reissue review

    By Neville Marten,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “It passed almost every test with flying colors… tidy to play with a great range of tones”: Squier Limited Edition Classic Vibe '60s Telecaster SH review
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “A superb drive that plays well with others”: J. Rockett’s new Phil X signature overdrive/boost is a ‘backline lifesaver’ that promises to make any amp sing
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Long before shred took hold, instrumental electric guitar was pioneered by players like Link Wray, Les Paul and Hank Marvin – and their groundbreaking contributions shaped the sound of every guitarist who followed
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    “Redefines delay effects to create a pedal like no other”: The Dark Cloud is the final pedal Diamond designed before the revered effects firm closed down – now it’s finally seeing the light of day
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    “I didn’t tell anybody when I started playing the guitar. Then I entered a talent contest and I played The Star-Spangled Banner with my teeth – and I won”: Why Steve Vai kept his guitar playing a secret when he first started
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute16 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy