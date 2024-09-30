Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 247Sports

    Mater Dei four-star edge rusher Shaun Scott breaks down USC defensive turnaround

    By Gerard Martinez,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sherrone Moore provides Michigan injury updates, next steps for the Wolverines' offense ahead of Washington
    247Sports2 days ago
    Kentucky lands commitment from OL Jayden Clark
    247Sports1 day ago
    WR Jack Foley headed to ACC with commitment to Wake Forest
    247Sports1 day ago
    College Football Playoff national championship odds updated in Week 6
    247Sports2 days ago
    Minnesota at Michigan Officiating Error Forces Immediate Rule Change
    247Sports1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Chris Klieman Press Conference | 09.30.24
    247Sports2 days ago
    Where Missouri 2025 commitments are ranked within 247Sports: Offense
    247Sports2 days ago
    Biddle's Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 5
    247Sports2 days ago
    Aaron Womack commits to Syracuse basketball, discusses decision
    247Sports2 days ago
    Malik Clark decommits from Florida State
    247Sports1 day ago
    Auburn, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M all tried, but how Alabama sealed the deal for 5-star WR Ryan Williams Jr.
    247Sports2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Everything Mike Norvell said on Monday about the QB situation, play at SMU, Clemson; Coordinators Q&A as well
    247Sports2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Photos: Elite recruits take in Alabama's exciting win over Georgia
    247Sports2 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    4-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony down to three schools
    247Sports1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Rutgers moves up in ESPN FPI following their Big Ten opener
    247Sports2 days ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 hours ago
    Christian Jeffrey commits to Maryland basketball, giving Terps second '25 recruit: "It always felt like home."
    247Sports16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy