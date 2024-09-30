Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KESQ

    Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal announce birth of first baby

    By CNN Newsource,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    sm1 smwhr, doing smthng u knw nothng abt
    2d ago
    I do not know them, but I am freaking proud of that family and I know their daughter is here to do great things too. congratulations for bringing a new life into the world, may mine be as beautiful in experience as yours is❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    How cities are lowering crime, inside diet culture, the next step for marijuana: Catch up on the day’s stories
    KESQ2 days ago
    Bank of America is down: Customers report widespread outage
    KESQ14 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    World Golf Hall of Famer Susie Maxwell Berning passes away at 83
    KESQ11 hours ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    John Amos, star of ‘Good Times’ and ‘Roots,’ dead at 84
    KESQ1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy