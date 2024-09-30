Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shreveportbossieradvocate.com

    World's largest chimpanzee sanctuary - in Louisiana - warns against keeping chimps as pets

    By ELIZABETH DEAL,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    Thomas Waitz
    6h ago
    is Travis , there ?
    Joe
    1d ago
    Duh!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    7-Year-Old Girl Went 30 Hours Without Realizing She Was Bitten By Rattlesnake and Nearly Lost Her Leg
    People1 day ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz5 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    SSI benefits will change forever in October, 3 days for these Social Security updates
    alamogordotownnews.com4 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin4 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    All Deadliest Catch Deaths, Confirmed
    Escapist Magazine2 days ago
    7-year-old girl died after her older sister grabbed a larger knife because the butcher knife “was not getting the job done,” and stabbed her at least 10 times; sister charged as juvenile
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    ‘American Pickers’ host Frank Fritz’s cause of death, confirmed
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Bat-Eared Puppy Finally Reveals Its True Identity And It’s Not What You Think
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Demi Moore Wants to Die Like a Dog! How 'The Substance' Star, 61, Is Planning to Be Buried With Her Beloved Pooches
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Diddy receiving privileges including more showers: Former inmate
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    'Crippled and Embarrassed' Elton John 'Splashing Fortune on Gold-Plated Gimmicky Golf Carts' — 'They're Wheelchairs in Disguise!'
    RadarOnline1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy