shreveportbossieradvocate.com
World's largest chimpanzee sanctuary - in Louisiana - warns against keeping chimps as pets
By ELIZABETH DEAL,2 days ago
By ELIZABETH DEAL,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 15
Add a Comment
Thomas Waitz
6h ago
Joe
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shin2 days ago
USA TODAY1 day ago
7-Year-Old Girl Went 30 Hours Without Realizing She Was Bitten By Rattlesnake and Nearly Lost Her Leg
People1 day ago
Mens Journal7 days ago
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times1 day ago
Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
Knewz5 days ago
Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
The Mirror US4 days ago
McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
The US Sun4 days ago
Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
HELLO8 days ago
alamogordotownnews.com4 days ago
Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
The US Sun1 day ago
MarketRealist3 days ago
A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
Latin Times1 day ago
Shin4 days ago
NewsNinja6 hours ago
Escapist Magazine2 days ago
7-year-old girl died after her older sister grabbed a larger knife because the butcher knife “was not getting the job done,” and stabbed her at least 10 times; sister charged as juvenile
Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
pupvine.com2 days ago
Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
OK Magazine2 days ago
'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
Law & Crime2 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
Demi Moore Wants to Die Like a Dog! How 'The Substance' Star, 61, Is Planning to Be Buried With Her Beloved Pooches
RadarOnline1 day ago
Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
OK Magazine4 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
Akeena10 days ago
Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
Mediaite3 days ago
NewsNinja7 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.