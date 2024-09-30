Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • shreveportbossieradvocate.com

    Landlord of blighted Shreveport apartments dodges jail time, judge rules

    By ADAM DUVERNAY,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    F…E
    1d ago
    🤔
    Pam Boyett
    1d ago
    I mean really! Why would a slumlord be responsible for his slum? This is Louisiana where the politicians do everything on their power to keep the poor just that, poor.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved Fast Food Chain Closing Restaurants This Week
    iHeartRadio9 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Homeowner Says Teen Mowed Lawn Without Asking, Then His Mom Came Over to Ask Why He Wasn't Paid
    People1 day ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com3 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Judge rules Jolie apartments must pay nearly $270,000 water bill
    shreveportbossieradvocate.com18 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Ghost Gun Manufacturer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    World's largest chimpanzee sanctuary - in Louisiana - warns against keeping chimps as pets
    shreveportbossieradvocate.com2 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy