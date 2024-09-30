Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sunset Magazine

    These Empty Nesters Built a Dream Home with Their Grandkids in Mind

    By Christine Lennon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjDkg_0vocpW8D00

    Don’t be fooled into thinking that Denise Morrison is the prototypical Orange County grandmother, spending peaceful days gardening at her Floral Park ranch house. Sure, she looks every bit the part, with her youthful energy and ready smile. And yes, she has well-tended garden beds at the home she shares with Robert, her husband of nearly four decades who owns a commercial landscaping company. The couple has created a mighty inviting place for their adult sons, their daughters-in-law, and their three grandchildren to visit.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mXDG_0vocpW8D00
    Denise pictured on the back porch with Andrew, Rachel, Robert, and two of her grandchildren.

    Thomas J. Story

    But Morrison is also a design powerhouse with a firm based in Costa Mesa. She employs 15 people, including her son Andrew as COO and his wife Rachel as a senior designer, and runs a thriving furniture manufacturing business— House of Morrison —in Santa Ana. Her team works on impressive, high-end residential projects across the country from Philadelphia to Corona del Mar and many points in between.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrPT0_0vocpW8D00
    A bedroom opens up to the backyard.

    Thomas J. Story

    “Delta and me, we’re very well-acquainted,” she laughs. “I travel about 15 days a month. We’re working on up to 50 projects at any given time. Don’t feel sorry for me! I’m headed to Napa tomorrow. It’s not so bad.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TouEc_0vocpW8D00
    Morrison opened up the kitchen and installed an island.

    Thomas J. Story

    Morrison launched her career in a very organic, if a little unexpected, way. As a young mother in Newport Beach , she had a knack for decorating breezy, comfortable spaces with a sun-bleached “coastal” palette. The Southern California native studied fine art in college, and she’d always loved design. By the time her kids were teens, she decided to try her hand at it professionally. That was 22 years ago.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTUkB_0vocpW8D00
    Floating brass and wood shelves by Amuneal .

    Thomas J. Story

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz5Uz_0vocpW8D00
    Morrison brought art and antiques from her former residence and started fresh with the furniture.

    Thomas J. Story

    “People saw my own homes that I designed and loved them, so I went and did a short school program in interior design, and I had five clients before I even got out of school,” she says. “It took some time to build my portfolio. I always tell people, you have to say yes to everything in the beginning and keep saying yes until you can be more discriminating.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2xlu_0vocpW8D00
    Garden beds in the driveway are prime for exploring.

    Thomas J. Story

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40knTK_0vocpW8D00
    Outdoor rocker by Gloster .

    Thomas J. Story

    By 2020, the Morrisons were empty nesters living in a Newport Beach cottage near the water, but as their family was expanding, so was their vision of their future. They bought property in Idaho and started designing a multi-generational modern home, and they started searching for a more grandchild-friendly ranch house with room to grow back home in O.C. The house was nice enough, but the private backyard and the charming street were the real selling points. “It’s in a historic neighborhood with so much charm, and there are great mature plants everywhere,” she says.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPHLV_0vocpW8D00
    Morrison was attracted to the home’s spacious and private backyard, which she divvied up into distinct entertaining spaces.

    Thomas J. Story

    Morrison got to work, adding aged stone to the façade to give it character, shrinking the oversize pool and adding a hot tub, creating outdoor “rooms” for easy entertaining, and reimagining the “dilapidated” guest house into a self-contained apartment with a kitchenette and full-size bath.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ai5Kf_0vocpW8D00
    The back house was reimagined as a party room and a full guest suite, with a functional kitchenette and small-but-cozy guest room and bath. The walls and ceiling are painted in Farrow & Ball Stoke. Furnishings by House of Morrison .

    Thomas J. Story

    “We wanted to design a living space that could also translate to a little party area, where you could put a ballgame on TV on a Saturday, all in 750 square feet,” she says.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1GEP_0vocpW8D00
    ZAK + FOX Cimaruta wallpaper in the clever double-canopy guest room.

    Thomas J. Story

    Inside, Morrison opened up the kitchen by reorienting the appliances and installing a long kitchen island with counter stools. She started fresh with all-new furniture, including a custom House of Morrison sectional sofa in a neutral Kravet stripe. But the guest bedroom, with a pair of full-size, custom canopy beds, is what took the “coastal grandmother” game to an expert, and very practical, level.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSPUb_0vocpW8D00
    The bedroom has plenty of natural light.

    Thomas J. Story

    “I needed a grandkid room, and I had to work around that window,” she says. “The canopy makes it special. The room will grow with them, and those beds are just perfect for little people.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btVuO_0vocpW8D00
    Ann Sacks tile covers the primary bathroom floor.

    Thomas J. Story

    Morrison wrote about the remodeling project on her website, saying that Robert had thought the house was “move-in ready” when they bought it. But that’s just not how this grandma rolls.

    “After 38 years of marriage, you’d think he’d better understand,” she says

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    These Are the Best and Worst Cities to Retire in the U.S.
    Sunset Magazine27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    The 6 Must-Haves for a More Organized Laundry Room, According to an Expert
    Sunset Magazine21 days ago
    This Cozy Black A-Frame Is Mountain Retreat Goals
    Sunset Magazine16 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    How to Plant Bulbs in a Pot
    Sunset Magazine1 day ago
    These Are the Winners of the 2024 Sunset Travel Awards
    Sunset Magazine23 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    These Are the Destinations Everyone Will Be Traveling to This Fall
    Sunset Magazine29 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    The Earth Now Has Two Moons—Here’s How to See Them
    Sunset Magazine2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    What to Do on Oahu, According to a Local Surfer
    Sunset Magazine11 days ago
    Your Home Could Use a Refresh with Fall’s Hottest Color Palette—Here’s How to Do It
    Sunset Magazine6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy