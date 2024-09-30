Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • mynews13.com

    Advocates, experts weigh in on low Hispanic wages in Kentucky

    By Geraldine Torrellas,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    FEMA surges resources for Helene recovery as death toll tops 150
    mynews13.com1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Home turnovers at their lowest level in 30 years
    mynews13.com2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    San Francisco, Tampa among nonstop routes Delta adding from Austin in 2025
    mynews13.com14 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney10 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute16 hours ago
    Crowne Plaza Syracuse abruptly announces closing
    mynews13.com17 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Lung cancer rising for nonsmokers, according to new study
    mynews13.com20 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
    mynews13.com1 day ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy