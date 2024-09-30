Raw Story
Utah Highway Patrol warns of bizarre scam involving broken down vehicles and fake gold
By Kyle Dunphey, Utah News Dispatch,2 days ago
By Kyle Dunphey, Utah News Dispatch,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Steve Cox
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story1 day ago
NewsNinja7 hours ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Mississippi News Group28 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
Pain In The Pass17 days ago
NewsNinja3 days ago
Uncovering Florida7 days ago
David Heitz8 days ago
NewsNinja7 hours ago
David Heitz25 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
Alameda Post7 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Raw Story9 hours ago
Morristown Minute9 days ago
NewsNinja7 days ago
Utah mom-of-three planning her own funeral after shoulder injury led to devastating diagnosis and 'Moon Face' symptom
Irish Star2 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
Morristown Minute29 days ago
J. Souza10 days ago
WyoFile29 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
David Heitz17 days ago
Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
Uncovering Florida14 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile2 days ago
Morristown Minute12 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.