    • Porterville Recorder

    AP Top 25 Extra Points: A week that started on a low note at UNLV ends with program's 1st ranking

    2 days ago
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pro Picks: London is calling the Jets and Vikings while 6 divisional matchups highlight Week 5
    Porterville Recorder7 hours ago
    Evanson: UNLV's Matthew Sluka is a sign of bigger things to come, and of course, the money is behind it all
    The Newberg Graphic1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    The 49ers use game against Patriots as a get-well opportunity after back-to-back losses
    Porterville Recorder2 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Twins let 4 coaches go after late-season flop, including entire hitting staff
    Porterville Recorder8 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to have season-ending knee surgery
    Porterville Recorder8 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago

