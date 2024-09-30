Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • longisland.com

    Brookhaven Superintendent Losquadro Announces Completion of Two Port Jefferson Station Paving Projects

    By Chris Boyle,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Lighthouse
    7h ago
    And yet my street that I live on looks like a 3rd world nation road.
    Thetruthteller
    2d ago
    Self serving politicians plain and simple, if it doesn’t benefit them somehow someway then it doesn’t happen!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Woman dies in Long Island restaurant parking lot stabbing
    1010WINS2 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy