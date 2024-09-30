Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Amazon India workers say they're overworked and mistreated during a brutal heat wave

    By Diaa Hadid,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The pipeline of deadly fentanyl into the U.S. may be drying up, experts say
    NPR1 day ago
    Video shows the moment a Kentucky judge was shot to death
    NPR1 day ago
    Scientists have identified 50 million connections in a the brain of a fruit fly
    NPR6 hours ago
    Harris talks about marijuana and racial identity in 'All the Smoke' interview
    NPR2 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Stressed out? These 8 skills can help boost mood and reduce anxiety
    NPR2 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Ta-Nehisi Coates explores how oppression can breed oppression in 'The Message'
    NPR1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Claudia Sheinbaum to be sworn in as the 1st female president of Mexico
    NPR1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    A Texas man is executed for fatally stabbing twin teenage girls in 1989
    NPR22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy