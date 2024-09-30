Open in App
    Amendment G: Should more disabled veterans qualify for Colorado’s homestead property tax break?

    By Brian Eason,

    2 days ago
    Dan
    1d ago
    I have lived in many as a Disabled Veteran. None of them charge veterans property tax or people over 65. That shows the distaste for anything other than their personal pockets!!
    M LOPEZ-RIVERA
    2d ago
    Texas and Florida give 100% exceptions to Veterans who are 100% disabled. Colorado only gives 50%. Stingy!!!!!
