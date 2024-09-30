Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • zenger.news

    Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Race: Chavez-DeRemer And Bynum Lead In Rematch‌ ‌

    By Briana Ryan,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 45
    Add a Comment
    Linda Reid
    8h ago
    we do not need another Portland liberal vote Dreamer.
    Barbara Robinson
    2d ago
    Lori is my vote!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, TV Channel, Prime Time
    Oregon Ducks On SI2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Postal Service Workers Rally Against Changes
    iheart.com1 day ago
    Berkley, Seaman Vie For Las Vegas Mayor In Nov. 5 General Election
    zenger.news2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute16 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA19 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Duck! Study Shows Mallards Struggle To Avoid Cars And Planes
    zenger.news2 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Wyoming’s legal embrace of killing wildlife with snowmobiles triggers federal bill
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Second Former Trail Blazers Star Center Passes Away Far Too Soon
    Portland Trail Blazers On SI1 day ago
    Douglas Anderson hired teacher after state said he was drunk at previous school — now he’s removed for alleged misconduct
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent2 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Mom drives BMW through restaurant while her kid is interviewing for job
    MotorBiscuit4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy