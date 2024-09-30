Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bloody Elbow

    Alex Pereira suggests that the Magomed Ankalaev fight wasn’t made for UFC 307 because he has a ‘boring style of fighting’

    By Tom Llewellyn,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brock Lesnar tells incredible story of what happened when he met Muhammad Ali… ‘I felt something powerful’
    Bloody Elbow14 hours ago
    Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms there’s ‘no chance’ of him ever returning to the UFC as he chases a different form of greatness
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    ‘Should be illegal’… fans clash after brutal Muay Thai elbow causes controversy online, with legend calling those complaining ‘Snowflakes’
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Julianna Pena ‘willing to bet’ that Amanda Nunes will return for ‘the biggest women’s fight in UFC history’ if she wins the belt at UFC 307
    Bloody Elbow2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    In Memory of Child Star and Peace Activist Samantha Smith: Four Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz5 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy