Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • digitalchew.com

    Trump Rebukes Antisemitism Amid Controversy Linked to Potential North Carolina Governor

    By Reginald Edward,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 52
    Add a Comment
    DougC
    4h ago
    Dipshit
    LilD
    5h ago
    You people are ridiculous on this feed. Wake up. When you find out who Trump really is, I can’t wait. He’s a lot more important than you realize and one day you all who run your mouth about him are going to regret what you say when you figure it out and that day is coming very shortly when all the truth is coming out of what all he’s done to save this country in this world… so get ready.So many of you continue to fall for AI manipulation on videos and mainstream media propaganda, which was controlled by the MK ultra program through the C_I_A! Wake the heck up! Get out of the matrix and wake up
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nikki Haley: ‘I haven’t forgotten’ about Trump dissing my husband and calling me ‘bird brain’
    The Independent4 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story17 hours ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent6 days ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Grandpa let's get you to bed': Trump rally comment raises concerns over 'senile moment'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘We’re Gonna Blow It to Smithereens’: Trump Threatens to Annihilate Iran After Reports of Assassination Attempt
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Don Jr. feels 'totally vindicated' after pushing dad to pick 'unpopular' J.D. Vance
    Raw Story1 day ago
    North Carolina Cops Accused of Barricading Grocery Store after Hurricane, Refusing to Sell Baby Formula and Diapers
    Latin Times3 hours ago
    Drone video of historic Biltmore Village under water after flooding in North Carolina
    Fox Weather1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    ‘She wasn’t well received’: Georgia state lawmaker reveals how Harris is seen in community
    CNN3 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Robert De Niro scathingly says that Trump and his followers are ‘not real Republicans’
    The Independent6 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    1,000 people reported unaccounted for in North Carolina county hit hardest by Hurricane Helene
    New York Post23 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Hurricane Helene Devastation: Aftermath Leaves 95 Dead with Hundreds Missing in North Carolina
    digitalchew.com58 minutes ago
    Pelosi Puts CNN’s Jake Tapper in His Place Over Trump’s False Claims on Harris
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    Fact Check: Every Claim About Walz We've Fact-Checked During 2024 Presidential Campaign
    Snopes1 day ago
    UPDATE: I-40 is closed indefinitely after Helene showed no mercy in North Carolina
    The Trucker2 days ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard14 days ago
    When Asked About Jobs, Trump Starts Talking About Prize He Claims He Won
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Sinaloa State Turns into Battle Ground: Surge in Cartel-Related Violence in Mexico
    digitalchew.com23 hours ago
    Ineos Halts Production at Hambach Plant Amid Supplier Financial Crisis
    digitalchew.com23 hours ago
    22 Republican AGs threaten to make it illegal for the American Academy of Pediatrics to endorse trans care
    Advocate2 days ago
    Trump Is So Mad About His Bad Press That He’s Unleashed a New Threat
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Right Wing Media Promotes False Claims of Soaring Crime Under Biden’s Reign
    digitalchew.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy