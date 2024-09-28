Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Houston Gang Member Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for Possession of Illegal Machine Gun

    By Alyssa Ford,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    DerpDerpington
    1d ago
    this kid snitched on someone. Gun charges carry a minimum of 5 years and can have a 1 year enhancement for each bullet.
    Mark Hammond
    1d ago
    18 months aint nearly ENOUGH 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex6 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Texas Man Unintentionally Kills Girlfriend While Using Gun to Smash Window of Locked Car She Was Hiding In During Argument: Police
    lawyerherald.com6 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    A Monster Meltdown In Texas at “Rednecks With Paychecks”
    kfdi.com2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Venezuelan Migrant Gang Arrests in Texas
    Jack Beavers2 days ago
    House Ethics Committee Intensifies Investigation into U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's Campaign Finances
    hoodline.com1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago
    'There's empirical evidence:' Harris shuts down interviewer who tries to defend Trump
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy