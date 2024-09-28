Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Federal judge blocks police buffer zone law in media lawsuit

    By Niki Kelly,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    U.S. Department of Justice sues Alabama over voter removals
    newsfromthestates.com2 hours ago
    Collaboration by Oregon, Idaho and Washington’s ‘Three Musketeers’ led to golden age of governors
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    North Carolina receives federal major disaster declaration following Helene
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    After 2 women die in ‘ambush’ outside Hardin courthouse, what can Kentucky do better?
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Ohio recreational marijuana sales exceed $76 million in less than 50 days
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    U.S. Surgeon General urges Mainers to prioritize social connection
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Mark Robinson visits hospital to treat burns after Mount Airy campaign stop
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Who is Lance Wallnau and why is J.D. Vance joining his ‘Courage Tour’ in Pennsylvania?
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    With Indiana’s next execution just 11 weeks away, clemency request is next move
    newsfromthestates.com7 hours ago
    Wear the hat, support the cowboy
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Report: Alabama only state with no mothers of school-age children in Legislature
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago
    Utility crews work to restore power across Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Helene damage
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Prefiled Alabama bill would extend death benefits to volunteer firefighters who die of cancer
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago
    How to help North Carolina in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene
    newsfromthestates.com7 hours ago
    Ohio teachers’ pension fund moves to hire firm that staff say has no qualifications
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    NC’s governor seeks expedited federal aid following Tropical Storm Helene
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    State agencies announce effort to support children with high acuity needs
    newsfromthestates.com5 hours ago
    ‘Forever chemicals’ have cost Merrimack millions; now leaders seek fair share of settlement funds
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Landry boosts Medicaid payments to political donor’s hospitals, despite warning of health cuts
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    Post-Helene, Damascus, Va. ravaged by floodwaters and more state headlines
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Highway patrol warns of bizarre scam involving broken down vehicles and fake gold
    newsfromthestates.com23 hours ago
    Use it or lose it: California schools race to spend the last of their pandemic funds
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy