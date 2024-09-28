Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Strictly Come Dancing star admits to fancying their professional partner

    By Ellie Muir,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Strictly fans praise Sarah Hadland as ‘star of season’ after sensational Paso Doble
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Tourist pleads guilty after throwing chicken named Betty White into an alligator pond
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Colorado school district sued for allegedly firing an employee for saying US is the greatest country in the world
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Strictly 2024 leaderboard: The scores from week two of the BBC dance competition
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Will & Harper: Will Ferrell breaks down in tears over transphobic abuse of Harper Steele in Texas
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz: ‘I am devastated and furious’
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Diddy’s lawyer sheds light on disgraced mogul’s state of mind in jail
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    SpaceX launches rescue mission to bring home astronauts stranded since June
    the-independent.com22 hours ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Leenow
    ‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Israeli strikes ‘killed five members of my family’ including cousin 10 days from her wedding
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Saturday Night Live: Who is hosting and how to watch the season 50 premiere tonight
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Kris Kristofferson fans remember his moving show of support for Sinead O’Connor
    the-independent.com6 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Rosie Duffield claims Keir Starmer ‘has problem with women’ after quitting Labour
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Paul Merson and Chris McCausland are what Strictly is all about
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    ‘Utter betrayal’: Phillip Schofield blasts TV channels for throwing him ‘under the bus’
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    The Magnificent 20: The greatest Westerns of all time
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Host says house guest stiffed him then falsely accused him of assault. Now he wants Airbnb to pay up for the nightmare
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Rupert Everett reveals he asked Ridley Scott for role in Gladiator 2 but ‘nothing happened’
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    SNL skewers Trump and ‘bad’ pick JD Vance over campaign lies in hilarious Cold Open
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy