Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • EW.com

    Andy Samberg wasn't sure if The Office was making fun of Lonely Island with 'Lazy Scranton' parody

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Saturday Night Live season 50 premiere recap: Jean Smart and Maya Rudolph joined by surprise guests galore
    EW.com1 day ago
    Original SNL cast member Jane Curtin thought anyone watching the show 'must be really stupid'
    EW.com2 days ago
    Will Ferrell remembers being rejected by some SNL peers: 'He doesn't seem that funny'
    EW.com2 days ago
    Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty welcomes first baby: 'Of everything I've ever done, this is by far the best'
    EW.com1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Drake Hogestyn, Days of Our Lives' John Black, dies at 70
    EW.com1 day ago
    Barry Williams says the Brady Bunch kids 'all hooked up with each other'
    EW.com15 hours ago
    Nurys gives update on Horacio's controversial The Challenge season 40 elimination ruling
    EW.com5 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee8 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Samuel L. Jackson was surprised by his Marvel contract's length: 'How long I gotta stay alive to make nine movies?'
    EW.com22 hours ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    What to Watch this week: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star in Joker: Folie à Deux
    EW.com7 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    The Wild Robot is the king of the box office jungle with debut, while Megalopolis suffers an apocalypse bow
    EW.com19 hours ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Anna Delvey says Dancing With the Stars used her to 'drive up the ratings'
    EW.com2 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Daniel Radcliffe mourns Harry Potter costar Maggie Smith: 'She could intimidate and charm in the same instant'
    EW.com2 days ago
    Golden Bachelorette's Jack says he'd do senior Paradise 'in a split second'
    EW.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy