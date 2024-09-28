Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News4Jax.com

    Duval County lifts local state of emergency after Hurricane Helene; DCPS schools to reopen Monday

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Another National Clothing Chain Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show5 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Hunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gangs squeeze life out of the capital and beyond
    News4Jax.com56 minutes ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Fed Chair Powell says the US economy is in 'solid shape' with more rate cuts coming
    News4Jax.com30 minutes ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    A rare condor hatched and raised by foster parents in captivity now gets to live wild
    News4Jax.com2 days ago
    Continuing to track the tropics, and your local forecast
    News4Jax.com7 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    My HOA is blocking me from closing my shutters while I’m on vacation – board cited strict rule but it could ruin my home
    The US Sun2 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    CEO of hospital operator facing Senate scrutiny will step down following contempt resolution
    News4Jax.com1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Missing dad Chad Mullen wanted to escape ‘cow thief’ ex-girlfriend & was terrified before he vanished, worried mom says
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    A dockworkers strike could shut down East and Gulf ports. Will it affect holiday shopping?
    News4Jax.com7 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy