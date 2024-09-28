Open in App
    • The New Republic

    Put a Human Face on the Misery That Trump Wreaks

    By Jason Linkins,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 72
    Excuse Me?
    1d ago
    Put a human face on any of the political parties and we can all breathe a sigh of relief. At this point everyone is arguing over the same Devil taking office.
    Felicity Chater Tate
    1d ago
    Too many conspiring politicians from the top down Absolutely disgraceful behaviour from any politicians in a country that supposedly believes in and supports freedom of choice!
