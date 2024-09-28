Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hotnewhiphop.com

    Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Seducing Underage Girls For His Alleged "Freak-Offs"

    By Gabriel Bras Nevares,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 271
    Add a Comment
    ICΞ
    56m ago
    there are so many people and big names involved in this, and the crazy part is there's many women and men that have lived their whole lives and finished their careers that might get pulled back into this.
    Muke Jones
    4h ago
    go to prison stupid dirt bag see ya
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Singer Claims She Was Just 16 When Diddy Had Her Come To A ‘Freak Off’ Party
    BroBible2 hours ago
    New Diddy accuser claims she was plied with booze and drugs, raped and woke up with bite marks on her heel
    The Independent3 days ago
    Diddy knew to pay off $19M mortgage on Miami mansion before arrest in sex-trafficking scandal
    New York Post7 days ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    Diddy Slapped With Yet Another Lawsuit Alleging ‘Horrific Rape’
    TheDailyBeast6 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Fact Check: Pic Shows Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and Aaliyah in Bed Together?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez says Diddy gave her the 'ick' when she first met him while married
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six3 days ago
    Selena Gomez Shares Details About Diddy Encounter
    TVShowsAce5 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Casino mogul Steve Wynn told Trump point-blank that he’s ‘off message’ in race for White House
    The Independent5 days ago
    ‘We’re Gonna Blow It to Smithereens’: Trump Threatens to Annihilate Iran After Reports of Assassination Attempt
    Mediaite5 days ago
    50 Cent Roasts Diddy With A New Name For Baby Oil
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    Halle Berry says her children will have to support themselves when they get older: ‘I don’t want them to depend on me’
    face2faceafrica.com6 days ago
    Diddy's Life Is In Serious Jeopardy, According To Former MDC Warden
    hotnewhiphop.com11 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times3 days ago
    ‘I told you not to get involved with him’: Jennifer Lopez allegedly carried a gun for Diddy that he used to shoot a woman in the face
    wegotthiscovered.com8 days ago
    Kendra Wilkinson Apologizes for Sharing Diddy Party Memories: “I Pray For The Victims And Justice”
    Hollywood Unlocked3 hours ago
    Lance Bass Overheard Diddy Telling Justin Timberlake To “Drop These Effers” At The Final NSYNC Concert: “I Never Liked Him”
    Decider.com4 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks22 hours ago
    Jittery Jimmy Fallon 'Gripped With Fear His Head Will Roll': Nighttime Host in 'Crisis Mode' Over Plunging Ratings, Budget Cuts and Ad Rates
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Lawyers Say They're Representing More Than 50 People Allegedly Abused By Diddy
    HuffPost2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy