Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
goal.com
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca hints Blues created 'big problem' for players like Moises Caicedo & Enzo Fernandez with £100m+ transfer fees
By Gill Clark,2 days ago
By Gill Clark,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leicester: Alessia Russo pounces as Frida Maanum scores the winner but Gunners must thank debutante Daphne van Domselaar for first WSL win of the new season
goal.com1 day ago
'Different than before' - Manuel Neuer aims dig at Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich star explains why Harry Kane and Co have improved under Vincent Kompany
goal.com1 day ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
J. Souza8 days ago
André Emilio4 days ago
J. Souza19 days ago
André Emilio4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
NewsNinja8 days ago
'McKenzie rescue Kaizer Chiefs with VAR! Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates are paying protection fee' - Fans
goal.com7 hours ago
Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic continues historic run as USMNT strikers erupt ahead of October international break
goal.com23 hours ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment28 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo contract extension talks opened at Al-Nassr as Portugal captain's final stance on 2026 World Cup participation revealed
goal.com1 day ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
Wrexham set for shock European football opportunity with 'transformational' talks opened for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side to enter cup competition
goal.com1 day ago
VIDEO: ‘How does it feel to date a really good golfer?’ - USMNT star Christian Pulisic jokes with girlfriend Alexa Melton during pitch & putt challenge in Italy
goal.com10 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate reveals what Liverpool boss Arne Slot told Reds players at half time to spark improvement in Premier League win over Wolves
goal.com1 day ago
'Small club mentality' - Man Utd fans slam Chelsea for 'petty' Jadon Sancho post after damaging defeat to Tottenham
goal.com23 hours ago
Explained: Why Barcelona needed special dispensation to sign free agent Wojciech Szczesny despite long-term Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury
goal.com1 day ago
Man City ‘would settle for a penalty’ in 115-charge FFP case – but rivals waiting on punishments for Premier League champions warned saga could ‘drag on for years’
goal.com4 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0