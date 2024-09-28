Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    NC’s governor seeks expedited federal aid following Tropical Storm Helene

    By Clayton Henkel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina receives federal major disaster declaration following Helene
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    How to help North Carolina in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene
    newsfromthestates.com7 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Collaboration by Oregon, Idaho and Washington’s ‘Three Musketeers’ led to golden age of governors
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    After 2 women die in ‘ambush’ outside Hardin courthouse, what can Kentucky do better?
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Eagle Pass residents rally to have state return Shelby Park
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Ohio teachers’ pension fund moves to hire firm that staff say has no qualifications
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Who is Lance Wallnau and why is J.D. Vance joining his ‘Courage Tour’ in Pennsylvania?
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Restaurant inspection update: Four Iowa eateries temporarily suspend service
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    With Indiana’s next execution just 11 weeks away, clemency request is next move
    newsfromthestates.com7 hours ago
    Oklahoma tourism head to retire after critical audit
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Post-Helene, Damascus, Va. ravaged by floodwaters and more state headlines
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    Utility crews work to restore power across Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Helene damage
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Defense attorneys wait for answers to motions as R.I. State Crime Lab review continues
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks second execution date
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Prefiled Alabama bill would extend death benefits to volunteer firefighters who die of cancer
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago
    Shonda Rhimes campaigns for Harris in Philadelphia with focus on abortion rights
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Does Dade Phelan have the votes to keep his job as Texas House speaker? It depends on how you count.
    newsfromthestates.com8 hours ago
    Ohio recreational marijuana sales exceed $76 million in less than 50 days
    newsfromthestates.com9 hours ago
    DA in Colorado citing politics of ‘current events’ resigns and exits race weeks before election
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    What’s it like to be a refugee in this election cycle? Pulitzer winner shares thoughts at SLCC
    newsfromthestates.com6 hours ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy