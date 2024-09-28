Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Futurism

    Medical AI Caught Telling Dangerous Lie About Patient's Medical Record

    By Victor Tangermann,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    el salvatore
    5h ago
    So they go to medical school only to have a computer do their job??
    GrannyBish
    11h ago
    Insurance costs more, doctors appointments and copayments cost more, and yet the care we receive now sucks in comparison to 15 years ago. Now a computer is talking to us instead of the doctor but we also get charged for the AI response as if we were speaking with the doctor.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida2 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin2 days ago
    A 37-year-old nurse got unusually short of breath on a hike. She had stage 4 lung cancer.
    Insider3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Lizzo Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Beauty Salon Worker, 19, Thought Stomach Pain Was Anxiety From a Break-Up, Turned Out To Be Ovarian Cancer
    SurvivorNet5 days ago
    Gen Zers are getting fired at shocking levels. Here’s why
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    SpaceX Mission Runs Into Mysterious Problem After Dropping Off Astronauts
    Futurism3 hours ago
    Dad, 34, Dies 2 Months After Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis: Widow Recalls 'Fighting for Answers' (Exclusive)
    People4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Woman's Own Stem Cells Appear to Reverse Her Type 1 Diabetes in First-Ever Procedure
    Futurism2 days ago
    People Taking Semaglutide Appear to Be WAY Less Likely to Die of an Opioid Overdose
    Futurism2 days ago
    Mom accidentally buys inappropriate gift for her 3-year-old toddler in hilarious mixup
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks21 hours ago
    Elon Musk Was So Proud of His Friendship With Puff Daddy
    Futurism2 days ago
    People who are highly intelligent but low in confidence often display these 8 subtle behaviors without realizing it
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Twitter Under "Free Speech Absolutist" Elon Musk Is Actually Suspending Way More People Than Before
    Futurism1 day ago
    Trump pal approves of 'states that want to set up full menstrual surveillance departments'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Paralyzed Man Unable to Walk After Maker of His Powered Exoskeleton Tells Him It's Now Obsolete
    Futurism2 days ago
    Berkeley Coding Professor Says Even Grads With 4.0 GPA Can't Find Jobs
    Futurism2 days ago
    Cybertruck Owner Says Windshield Shattered When Wiped With a Microfiber Cloth
    Futurism2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy